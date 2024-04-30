Kite Tales April 2024 - The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Newsletter

Win prizes on a wild adventure! WildQuest is a scavenger hunt on FWC’s Wildlife Management Areas. Players who register and earn at least 2,000 points during their scavenger hunts are eligible for a random drawing for nature-themed prizes.
- One player will win a Thursosurf Waterwalker 126 Inflatable Standup Paddle Board!
- 20 players will win a 2024 WildQuest T-shirt
- 25 players will win a 2024 WildQuest Water Bottle
WildQuest prizes.
This year’s game runs from April 27 through May 5, so you still have plenty of time to play.
The new WMA recreation finder makes it easy to find a place to play WildQuest! All the blue "Lead" areas are participating (with the exception of Andrews WMA and Little Gator Creek WEA). Join the WildQuest Facebook event to get more news and tips!
The WMA finder shows places where you can play WildQuest in blue. Find it at the link in the article!
An Eastern Bluebird and a pair of Rose-breasted Grosbeaks in a garden birdbath. Photo by Travis Blunden.
Garden for Wildlife Month, established by the National Wildlife Federation, aims to encourage individuals and communities to create wildlife-friendly habitats in their own backyards. Florida's diverse ecosystems make it a haven for wildlife, but rapid urbanization and habitat loss pose significant challenges. However, anyone can help by turning yards, balcony gardens and other outdoor spaces into safe and appealing havens for wildlife. Celebrating Garden for Wildlife Month can be as simple as adding native plants to your garden or as involved as creating a certified wildlife habitat. Here are some tips for gardening for wildlife in Florida:
1. Plant Native Species: Choose plants that are native to Florida, as they provide food and shelter for local wildlife while requiring less maintenance. Consider plants like firebush and beautyberry to attract birds, butterflies and other pollinators. Don’t know what plants are native or will grow well in your area? Find out using Florida Friendly Landscaping’s suite of apps, which includes the FFL Plant Guide and guides to butterfly and bee gardens.
2. Provide Water: In Florida's hot climate, water is essential. Install a birdbath, fountain or small pond with sloping edges to offer a refreshing oasis for birds and other creatures.
3. Create Shelter: Mimic natural habitats by incorporating layers such as trees, shrubs and groundcover to provide food and shelter for a variety of wildlife. Incorporate elements like brush piles, rock walls and nest boxes to give wildlife safe places to rest and raise their young.
4. Avoid Chemicals: Opt for natural pest control methods and organic fertilizers to keep your garden free of harmful chemicals that can harm wildlife.
5. Reduce Lawn Area: Minimize the use of turfgrass and instead plant native groundcovers to reduce maintenance. Add a brush pile (a simple pile of logs, sticks and leaves) to provide habitat for insects and small mammals.
6. Certify Your Habitat: Consider having your garden recognized through Florida Friendly Landscaping.
Trail cameras let scientists (and volunteers) oberserve wildlife like this deer, even in remote locations like the Everglades.
The Everglades Wildlife Watch is a new FWC volunteer program that aids conservation by keeping track of wildlife seen in the Everglades Complex of Wildlife Management Areas. Participants identify wildlife in photos from trail cameras across the Everglades Complex of WMAs using the Zooniverse platform for participatory science. Just follow the link, create a free account, and start identifying wildlife in the photos from your own home! If you get one wrong, don’t sweat! With consensus analysis, your identifications will be combined with others to give us the most accurate picture of wildlife activity in these areas. With your help, we will be able to sort through more photos than we could alone and gain a better understanding of how animals are using our Wildlife Management Areas in South Florida!
Trail camera image of a babcat.
No comments:
Post a Comment