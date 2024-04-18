Thursday, April 18, 2024

Beer, music and more this weekend!

April fun events this weekend!

25th Annual Boat & Car Show

Saturday April 20th 10-4 PM


The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce present the 25th Boat & Car Show on April 20th from 10am to 4pm at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola. Come see Boats and Cars of all makes and models while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of being on the river in Apalachicola. This year we are also having a Golf Cart Show, If you would like to register your Car, Boat or Golf Cart for the show stop by the Chamber of Commerce office in downtown Apalachicola.

﻿

The 25th Antique/ Classic Boat & Car show & Golf Cart Show will be held in Historic Downtown Apalachicola at Riverfront Park on Water Street on April 20th  2024 from 10:00am – 4:00pm. We have many parking spaces for Boats and Cars. There is limited space for boats not able to trailer so please call in advance to make sure we still have room. We encourage all Boats makes and models as well as all Cars makes and models. We like to have a wide selection of Boats and Cars that will interest enthusiasts of all kinds. Trophies for cars, golf carts, motorcycles ; any vehicles at all!

Set up for the show begins at 8:00am till 9:45 am on Saturday, April 20th  20242. All entries should be in place by 9:45am est. Owners who enter the show agree to set up and remain setup for the duration of the show unless authorized by Chamber personnel.





Downtown Hoedown at Watercraft Brewery

April 19th


Come on down to the Downtown Hoedown, kickoff for the SGI Brewfest! Old Porch Swing will be getting down in the street on Commerce in front of the brand new Watercraft Brewery! We’ll have a fine selection of cold craft beers until we can get our own beers brewing SOON! Local beer coming BACK on the corner.


SGI Brewfest

Saturday April 20th


The SGI Brewfest is a one day festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. This event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society.


Tickets: http://www.sgibrewfest.com/tickets/

Apalachicola Area Historical Society Spring Speaker Series

April 20 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm


The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will be presenting another one of their fascinating Spring Speaker Programs, “Holiness Churches and Honky Tonks: The Life of a Preacher’s Kid” featuring Billy Blackman on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the Raney Carriage House, 126 Market Street, Apalachicola, FL. One additional Spring Speaker Series event is scheduled on May 18 with Jack Rudloe.


Seating is limited so come early to get a spot. For more information, please call and leave a message at (850) 653-1700, email to AAHS.Raney@gmail.com, or online at www.apalachicolahistoricalsociety.org. The Raney House Museum is located at 128 Market Street at the corner of Avenue F in historic downtown Apalachicola and is open from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.





Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment