NOAA Fisheries FishNews—April 18

Fisheries Economics of the United States Report

NOAA Fisheries has released the 2022 Fisheries Economics of the United States report. It highlights the economic impact of America’s commercial and recreational fishing and seafood industries. In 2022, U.S. commercial and recreational fishing supported 2.3 million full- and part-time jobs in fishing and across the broader economy, generating $321 billion in sales impacts and contributing $149 billion to gross domestic product.

Alaska

New Study Sheds Light on Alaska’s Largest, Most Mysterious Shark

The Pacific sleeper shark is the largest shark in Alaska, and possibly the largest predatory fish in the ocean. It is also one of the most vulnerable of all managed fish stocks in Alaska waters. A new study takes us closer to better understanding and managing the species, allowing us to conserve and protect them.

West Coast

Podcast: Science in Extremes: A New Field Camp in Antarctica

Our mission of science and stewardship takes our scientists all over the world, including to the very bottom of it! We have conducted science in Antarctica for more than 30 years. Much of it was in rustic field camps that required near-constant maintenance. Hear about the recent upgrades made to the facilities at Cape Shirreff in our latest podcast.

Pacific Islands

Gearing Up for the Big Show: NOAA Ship Gear Trials

While many hear of the exciting research and results that come after the completion of at-sea scientific missions, much is done ahead of time to ensure their success. Gear trials and training are all necessary leading up to the big show to prepare the equipment and crew for the voyage. Our Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center gives us a look behind the scenes of this preparation in a recent science blog.

Southeast

From the Sea to the Database: The Process of Data Collection on the Fall Groundfish Survey

The Fall Groundfish Survey requires collaboration among all crew members, officers, and scientists on board. Aboard the NOAA Ship Oregon II, extensive planning, data collection procedures, and teamwork are involved. Learn all about the survey process from start to finish in this science blog from the Southeast Fisheries Science Center. 

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Uncrewed Vehicles Hold Promise for Ocean Data Collection in Difficult-to-Reach Areas

Last fall, a team of ocean researchers sent an uncrewed, slender, submarine-shaped vehicle packed with scientific electronics into offshore wind farm areas off southern New England. This study was a test of whether such vehicles could be a safe, efficient solution for monitoring marine life and habitats in places where our larger research vessels and aircraft can’t operate.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 25: Deadline for Public Comment on Proposed Rule for Updating and Clarifying Provisions of the Magnuson-Stevens Act

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

May 2: Applications due for the Young Fishermen’s Career Development Projects competition

May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 27: Applications for attendance due for the 2024 Marine Resource Education Program Southeast Workshop

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award

Upcoming Events

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

June 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting 

June 6–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 6–13: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 10–14: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–28: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–27: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 25–27: New England Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

