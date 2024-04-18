Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday denied a request to change the land use on about 1.2 acres of property in Lanark Village that would have allowed the creation of a small RV park.
The property is on Oak Street in Lanark Village.
The request was to change the land use of the property to commercial/recreational which would have allowed the owners to put a small campground there.
The move was opposed by many Lanark Village residents; 272 part- and full-time residents signed a petition asking the County Commission to stop the development.
Most argued that a commercial development in that area would negatively impact the neighborhood.
They were also concerns raised about how roads in Lanark Village were not suitable for campers and trailers.
Commissioners agreed that a campground would probably not be the best use for that property and voted unanimously to reject the land use change.
