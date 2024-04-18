Thursday, April 18, 2024

There will be an FWC Hunter Safety Internet Completion Course in Franklin County this Saturday.

The course will be held Saturday, April 20th from 8 till 2 at the Franklin Correctional Institute in Carrabelle.

If you plan to take part, you have to complete the Internet course before coming to class and bring a copy of the final report from the online portion of the course.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge.
The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

People interested in attending this course can register online at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety




