Thursday, April 18, 2024

Join us Saturday at FSUCML's Open House

FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory

OPEN HOUSE 2024

JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE!

Gates open at 10 am!

Come out this Saturday, April 20th from 10 am to 3 pm for FSUCML's 2024 Open House!


Over 50 FSU research labs, public agencies, and community organizations will be presenting their work in science and conservation.

There will be plenty of interactive science displays, a kids' science scavenger hunt, touch tanks with marine animals, food trucks, a silent auction, and more.


Young or old, there will be something to fascinate and entertain everyone!

FSUCML Open House

Saturday, April 20th, 2024

10 AM - 3 PM

Throughout the day you can:


  • Check out the Shark Jaw Display
  • Discover everything you want to know about Deep Sea Corals
  • Hunt for hints about our local ecosystems in the Scavenger Hunt
  • Try picking up goodies with a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
  • Bid on items in the silent auction
  • Eat delicious food from local vendors


Gather your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues, and take a beautiful drive down to the coast for a day of fun! Hope to see you this Saturday!

FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory
FSUCML Open House
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram  




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment