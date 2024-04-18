Join us Saturday at FSUCML's Open House

Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory
OPEN HOUSE 2024
JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE!
Gates open at 10 am!
Come out this Saturday, April 20th from 10 am to 3 pm for FSUCML's 2024 Open House!
Over 50 FSU research labs, public agencies, and community organizations will be presenting their work in science and conservation.
There will be plenty of interactive science displays, a kids' science scavenger hunt, touch tanks with marine animals, food trucks, a silent auction, and more.
Young or old, there will be something to fascinate and entertain everyone!
FSUCML Open House
Saturday, April 20th, 2024
10 AM - 3 PM
Throughout the day you can:
Gather your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues, and take a beautiful drive down to the coast for a day of fun! Hope to see you this Saturday!
