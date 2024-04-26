Carrabelle will hold its 33rd annual Riverfront Festival on Saturday.
The popular festival runs from 10 till 6 on Saturday on Marine Street along the Carrabelle River.
There will be a lot for the kids to do including, new this year, the Adventure Family Circus who will perform three aerial circus shows throughout the day.
Their show includes high flying aerial and acrobatic acts, aerial rope, aerial silks, mini trampoline, juggling and comedy.
Also joining the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival this year is the Redemptive Love Farm and Rescue who will bring their petting zoo and feeding station where attendees can get hands-on with farm pets including chickens, ducks, bunnies, and young goats as well as feed animals like a llama, mini-donkey, mini-cow, goat, alpaca, and emu.
There will also be bouncy houses and mini train rides.
The family-oriented festival also includes arts and crafts booths as well as plenty of food.
There will be live music and other entertainment throughout the day – bands include John Jeremiah plus Kevin Andrew and the Rockulla Performers.
There will also be dance performances by the Forgotten Coast Dancing Witches and TCC Dancers.
Admission is free – you can see a full list of the weekend’s activities on-line at https://www.facebook.com/carrabelleriverfrontfestival
