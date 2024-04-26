UF/IFAS Digest: The possible effect of climate change on malaria; more nutritious blackberries; machine-harvestable tomatoes

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning April 22, 2024
April showers bring May flowers and a host of holidays and happenings. Whether you are grilling, fishing, boating or harvesting your fruit trees, UF/IFAS has plenty of resources to keep you busy and informed from research experts, our UF/IFAS Extension, Gardening Solutions, Ask IFAS and more.
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Malaria continues to pose a considerable public health risk in tropical and subtropical areas. A groundbreaking study combined novel experimental data within an innovative modeling framework to show how temperature might affect transmission risk in different environments.
Two UF College of Veterinary Medicine graduates founded Lap of Love, an in-home euthanasia service for pets, in 2009. Since then, the duo has expanded their Tampa-based business into a network of more than 300 veterinarians across 40 states and hope to expand the service into Canada.
Blackberries are already known for their health benefits, and someday, they might provide even more antioxidants than the ones you buy now, say UF/IFAS researchers. In a new study, scientists found metabolites that may boost antioxidant contents and anti-inflammatory properties of the berries.
UF will host the first-of-its kind Invasion Science Research Symposium bringing together renowned invasion science researchers from academic institutions, research organizations and government agencies to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and address challenges posed by invasive species.
Jacksonville is home to the country’s largest urban park system with more than 80,000 acres of land featuring more than 400 parks. For a decade, a cadre of Master Gardener Volunteers armed with pruning shears has helped provide the city’s young trees with a healthy start.
Ever since Florida farmers have been growing tomatoes, they’ve picked them by hand or hired laborers. It’s painstaking work that might be made easier soon with machine-harvestable tomatoes developed by University of Florida scientists.
Come explore the sights and sounds of nature’s misunderstood reptiles at Fang Fest on April 27 at Amber Brooke Farms in Williston, Florida. This snake-focused awareness and education event is hosted by UF/IFAS’ department of wildlife ecology and conservation.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
El Programa Florida Friendly Angler en español (FFA) es una plataforma educativa gratuita, narrada, en línea, breve y diseñada para adaptarse al ritmo de cada usuario.
la producción de aguacate en los Estados Unidos está bajo constante amenaza de enfermedades como la marchitez del laurel (ML) y la pudrición de la raíz por Phytophthora (PRP). Participe en esta encuesta para hacer avanzar la ciencia.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Developed collaboratively by IFAS Extension professionals from Orange, Seminole, and Alachua counties, this bilingual guide is designed to aid homeowners, landscaping enthusiasts and industry professionals in adopting sustainable practices that honor and safeguard Florida’s diverse landscapes.
Achieving sound sleep is not as easy as it may seem for some. What can we do to promote a better night’s sleep? Learn what the National Institutes of Health suggests.
Coonties start to flush out new growth with warming temperatures in March through May and continue to do so during our rainy season, which runs June through September. Here are some tips to keep in mind to keep engaging atala butterflies.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Community gardens are centered around growing fruits and veggies, but they’re also about nurturing a sense of belonging, sharing knowledge, and building resilience within communities.
Florida Sea Grant agent Mike Sipos with UF/IFAS Extension Collier County provides information on Florida Sea Grant, sustainable fishing, and the Sea Grant Florida-Friendly Anglers Certification Program.
Don't let mosquitoes take a bite out of your outdoor plans. These essential mosquito control tips will help you steer clear of these pesky insects.
News and Media Relations Team
