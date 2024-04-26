Friday, April 26, 2024

Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848
 Please keep an eye on your spam folder as we transition to GrowthZone. 
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. 

Link to GorwthZone Log-in: wakullacountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/MIC/Login
A great luncheon with even better networking!
A huge thank you to Rose Group CPA's, PLLC for being our Title Sponsor and to Jimmy John's tallahassee for bringing out a fantastic lunch.
Thank you to Corbin Systems, Wakulla Health Department, Barns Spirits, and the Chamber Board members for setting up networking tables.
Thank you to our new members who came out to this afternoon's luncheon, Fletcher's Cooling and Heating LLC, Arabella Health and Wellness Carrabelle, Wakulla LivingFortitude Protection Group, Digital Dynamic,
And thank to our members who brought items to raffle off to attendees. Mary Wallace with Capital City Home LoansEnglish Financial GroupThe Lodge at Wakulla SpringsSmith, Thompson, Shaw, Colón & PowerOyster RadioThe Wakulla SunCareerSource Capital RegionCapital City Bank , Prime Meridian BankSun Chaser Fitness CrawfordvilleSynchros People Management SolutionsFla-BizCoBarn's Spirits, Longevity Strength and Fitness LLC, Union Home Mortgage Crawfordville, FL, Clothesline, Waypoint PropertiesShepard Accounting & Tax Service and SunBlest Gardens.
We thank you all for attending and we look forward to seeing you at the next one on May 22nd.
May 22nd 
Register Here
Interested in being a Networking Luncheon Title Sponsor?
We have only 4 slots left!
Sign up here

Member Events & News

Oyster Radio has changed the format of WFCX 100.5FM to 80's, 90's, and early 2000's Hits! Toon in and give them a listen!

http://www.oysterradio.com/
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents
Special Exhibit: Battle for Okinawa
Tomorrow!
https://kwcb.org/2024/03/05/household-hazardous-waste-day-to-be-held-april-27-2024/
Tomorrow!
Tomorrow!
2:00 at Wakulla High School Auditorium.
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
Member Newsletter Requests


Current Job Listings and Training Opportunities


Bourbon Raffle Fundraiser

TCC Wakulla Center Services

Rybak Realty Cleans Up Wakulla County
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 
*Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
Email
Website
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment