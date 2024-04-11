Firefighters from St. George Island and Eastpoint were called out Wednesday night to a house fire on the east end of St. George Island.
The call came in at 11 o’clock Wednesday night, just before a major storm moved through our area.
The home was unoccupied.
The three-story home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters reached the scene, and the home was a total loss.
Fire trucks left the scene just before 6 in the morning but retuned a few hours later to put out a few hot spots.
The home was located in a relatively dense neighborhood in the 1100 block on the east side of the island, but luckily the fire did not spread to any nearby homes, even though winds topped 40 miles an hour overnight.
At times, lightning forced firefighters to seek safety until it passed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation – they do not believe that lightning was the cause as the fire started before the most active part of the storm moved through.
St. George Island Fire Department captain Jason Timbert said there was great teamwork between the Eastpoint and St. George Island fire departments.
The call came in at 11 o’clock Wednesday night, just before a major storm moved through our area.
The home was unoccupied.
The three-story home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters reached the scene, and the home was a total loss.
Fire trucks left the scene just before 6 in the morning but retuned a few hours later to put out a few hot spots.
The home was located in a relatively dense neighborhood in the 1100 block on the east side of the island, but luckily the fire did not spread to any nearby homes, even though winds topped 40 miles an hour overnight.
At times, lightning forced firefighters to seek safety until it passed.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation – they do not believe that lightning was the cause as the fire started before the most active part of the storm moved through.
St. George Island Fire Department captain Jason Timbert said there was great teamwork between the Eastpoint and St. George Island fire departments.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment