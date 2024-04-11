Zachary Abell was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Aileen Seiden.
He was sentenced by Circuit Court judge Francis J. Allman.
Abell was found guilty in January of second-degree murder, accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence in connection to a 2018 murder at the Sportsman’s Lodge in Eastpoint.
Abell was one of two people accused of killing 30-year-old Aileen Seiden in a hotel room before dumping her body in an underdeveloped subdivision east of Eastpoint.
Abell’s co-defendant, Christina Araujo, had already pled guilty to second degree murder and testified at the trial.
Abell was traveling home to South Florida with Seiden and Araujo, when they stopped in Eastpoint for a short stay.
Seiden was beaten to death in the hotel room before her body was left off a dirt road between Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
Abell and Araujo then drove to South Florida where they were later arrested in Broward County.
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said justice was served, though it took a long time.
He added that Abell would soon be moved from the county jail to a state prison where he will serve his sentence.
Christina Araujo will be sentenced in June by Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom who oversaw her plea agreement.
