NOAA Fisheries FishNews—April 11th

APRIL 11, 2024

Highlights

Family Harvest: Brother-Sister Duo Cultivate Local Dishes as Oyster Farmers

Oystering-21

Julien and Stephanie Swanson are a brother-sister duo with a passion for feeding sustainable seafood to their Cape Cod community. They run an oyster farm together, and a seafood restaurant with their mom—and even have fun doing it!

2020 and 2021 Combined Report of Marine Mammal Strandings in the United States

harbor-porpoise-Seacoast-Science-Center

The report details marine mammal stranding rates, trends, and activities in the United States for both 2020 and 2021. There were 5,400 confirmed strandings in 2020 and 5,524 in 2021. These numbers are lower than the 14-year  average. However, 2020 and 2021 represent a period that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the human population.

Alaska

Developing Alternative Fisheries Management Scenarios to Respond to Climate Change

750x500-dutch-harbor-hillman-afsc

Scientists collaborate with stakeholders to evaluate scenarios that predict changes in the distribution and abundance of commercially important fish and shellfish due to climate change.

Influence of Climate on Young Salmon Provides Clues to Future of World’s Largest Sockeye Run

925x590-adult-sockeye-AFSC

A new study explores how climate drives salmon survival and provides key information for sustainable management and resilient fishing communities.

West Coast

New Wetland Monitoring Guidelines in San Francisco Bay Leverage Data to Improve Science and Restoration

dungeness-crab-levi-lewis

We worked with our partners to create new guidelines for monitoring fish and habitat in wetlands throughout the San Francisco Bay Estuary. The guidelines will improve scientific understanding and apply lessons learned to make future restoration even more successful and cost-effective.

Pacific Islands

Photos: Sampling Open Ocean Eddies in the Central North Pacific Ocean

4313x2875-blue-button-Hawaii-Fisheries-PIFSC

A team of scientists from the Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center is out to sample open-ocean eddies (rotating masses of water in the ocean) and fronts on the NOAA Ship Oscar Elton Sette. Their goal is to better understand differences in ecosystem structure inside and outside these eddies.

Southeast

Young Puerto Ricans Restore Habitat Damaged by Hurricane While Launching Conservation Careers

mangrove trees

BoriCorps is a Conservation Corps program for young Puerto Ricans. Members help restore the island’s environmental and cultural assets and volunteer in hard-hit local communities. Thanks to $1.3 million in NOAA funding, BoriCorps members will gain paid work experience and training while restoring ecosystems and supporting local communities.

Science Blog: Life Aboard the Oregon II

3612x2475-FallGroundfish-Rachell-Shahmoradi-SEFSC-2023

Explore the unique challenges and camaraderie of life at sea on research expeditions.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: How Do Atlantic Surfclams Respond to Ocean Warming and Acidification?

3024x4032LaurasSteevesRutgers

Postdoctoral researcher Laura Steeves collaborates with NOAA Fisheries to understand how Atlantic surfclams—a species important to New Jersey—will respond to changing ocean conditions.

Science Blog: Winter Sets The Ocean’s Clocks

1500x1000-2024-winter-ecomon-ctd-sunrise-nefsc

Research fishery biologist Katey Marancik shares how the data she and others collected during the winter 2024 Ecosystem Monitoring Survey are an important starting point for understanding the ocean’s clock for the year.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 15: Applications due for United States Department of Agriculture Special Research Grants Program Aquaculture Research

April 25: Deadline for Public Comment on Proposed Rule for Updating and Clarifying Provisions of the Magnuson-Stevens Act

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

May 2: Applications due for the Young Fishermen’s Career Development Projects competition

May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 27: Applications for attendance due for the 2024 Marine Resource Education Program Southeast Workshop

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award 

Upcoming Events

April 4–16: North Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 5–18: Public Listening Sessions for the Seafood Import Monitoring Program

April 5–11: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 8–11: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 9–11:  Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 15: Webinar on the Seafood Import Monitoring Program Review

April 16–18: New England Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 18: Webinar on the Seafood Import Monitoring Program Review

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

