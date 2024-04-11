Franklin County commissioners
have signed a Memorandum of agreement with Gulf County ARC and Transportation
for transporting special needs Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
This is the fourth year of the
agreement.
Gulf County ARC provides free
transportation services in Franklin and Gulf Counties to senior citizens and
those with developmental disabilities including trips to doctors’ offices,
dialysis, as well as to recreation, shopping, and school.
The agreement with Franklin
County will allow the company to transport residents who can't drive themselves
when a local state of emergency has been declared.
That includes transportation
for people in wheelchairs.
Franklin County commissioners also signed an inter-local
agreement with the local school district for transporting our transportation
Disadvantaged Citizens out of the county during an evacuation.
The agreement has been in place for years.
It allows the county emergency management office to utilize
school buses and bus drivers to help residents who can't drive themselves or
otherwise don't have access to transportation.
