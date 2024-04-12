The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Dalkeith

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of CR 381 in Dalkeith south of Wewahitchka.
One person is deceased, and another person is injured.
The incident happened during the early morning hours.
Investigators are conducting interviews and waiting for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Crime Scene Unit to arrive.
GCSO is working with the Office of the State Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit and FDLE.
