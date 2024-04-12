UF/IFAS Digest: An influx of caterpillars; tips for managing grasshoppers; a study on seafood waste

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning April 8, 2024
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Mark Kistler will lead the University of Florida Indian River Research and Education Center (IRREC) in Fort Pierce as its next director, effective June 17.
A new study shows seafood food loss and waste in the United States is approximately 22.7%, a drastic decrease from previous estimates of between 43% and 47%.
Eastern lubber grasshoppers are out in force throughout the Southeast, including some parts of Florida. They’re munching away on landscape plants, citrus and vegetable crops, while gardeners and growers are trying to minimize the damage.
Looking for ways to help save on your household water bill? Wondering how often to irrigate the lawn? Perhaps you are looking at the use of technologies that will help you gauge when and how often to irrigate. A new survey will help with this.
Every spring, vehicles converge at the intersection of Mowry Road and Gale Lemerand Drive as green thumbs arrive for the annual Wilmot Botanical Gardens plant sale. Although they may not know it, much of the greenery they load into their vehicles is propagated by a select group of students for whom horticulture has become therapy.
Florida is full of caterpillars this month. But what are they and what can you do about them? Are they dangerous? A UF/IFAS Extension expert has answers.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
April 21 to April 27 is National Volunteer Week. It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the people who lend their time, effort and talents to make a difference in their community! At UF/IFAS Extension, we would be lost without our volunteers.
The UF/IFAS Agricultural and Biological Engineering department honors our alumni and friends who work to further enhance our discipline and industry. Please join us in congratulating our 2024 Distinguished Achievement, Service, and Alumni Award recipients. Read more about each award and honoree.
Claire Lewis has been selected to lead the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Program (FFL) as a state specialized agent. Lewis has worked for the FFL program for more than a decade and served as interim director for the last year.
Michael Olexa, UF Professor of Food and Resource Economics and Director of the UF/IFAS Center for Agricultural and Natural Resource Law recently received the 2023 Florida Bar Journal Excellence in Writing Award for his article “Harvesting the Sun: A Sustainable Approach for Florida’s Greenbelt Law.”
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
If you’ve recently made Florida your home or if you’re diving into gardening in this unique climate for the first time, you’re in for an adventure. Florida’s summers are famous for their intense heat, humidity, and frequent rainfall, making it a challenging season for traditional vegetable gardens.
The spread of plant pathogens can have enormous economic impacts on agricultural systems by decimating crop production. Utilizing artificial intelligence, researchers can predict the invasion of plant pathogens to mitigate their multifaceted effects.
Stay safe on the water with these must-know rules and regulations. What to know about your boat, about safety and about nature.
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
News and Media Relations Team
No comments:
Post a Comment