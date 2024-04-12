Friday, April 12, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County!

The Salt Air Farmers Market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of December on the promenade at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.

Sponsorship Commitment Form

The Bayou Bash Inshore Fishing Tournament is always the first weekend of May - this year May 4, 2024! There are large cash payouts for redfish, trout and flounder and the ever-popular mystery fish category.


﻿Be sure to join us for Gulf County's biggest fishing event of the year! 


www.swivelsisters.org/bayoubash

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. High Beams 7-10.

Highbeams are a trio of brothers that play emotive, high energy Folk Rock. Since their first show on New Years Eve 2012, the band has captured audiences all over the Southeast with their warm, personable stage presence and rich three-part harmonies.

http://www.highbeamsmusic.com


Saturday – Open 5-10. Roni Worcester 7-10.

String Queen Roni is a cellist and singer-songwriter who uses a loop pedal, allowing her to sound like multiple musicians at once, creating a one-woman band that might make your eyes water or your ears drool.

https://www.stringqueenroni.com/music


Sunday – Closed.

The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week, 5-9 on nights we are open.


Coming up:

Tuesday April 9 – John Ford

Wednesday April 10 – Matt Law

Thursday April 11 – Martin Lane

Friday April 12 – Hallie Long

Saturday April 13 – Closed for Private Event

Sunday April 14 – Closed


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment