This
week is Wildfire Awareness week a time the state uses to remind Florida
residents and visitors about the dangers wildfires pose year-round in the
sunshine state.
Wildfire
Awareness week was created in response to the historic 1998 wildfire season
when wildfires across the state scorched nearly a half-million acres of
forests, private lands and communities, caused the complete evacuation of
Flagler County, and destroyed more than 300 homes and structures.
On
average, Florida experiences the second-highest number of wildfires in the
nation and drought conditions have put the
state at high risk of wildfire danger.
Since
January, over 500 wildfires have burned more than 8,800 acres in Florida.
Last
year, a total of 2,439 wildfires burned more than 52,161 acres across the
state.
The wildfire
threat in the Florida Panhandle is also substantially greater than normal
given the nearly 3 million acres of trees that were broken, uprooted, or blown
over by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Historically,
spring is the most active time for Florida's year-round wildfire season due to
typical weather patterns and residents burning yard waste from the accumulation
of winter debris.
To
minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do
their part, including to be very careful if doing any outside burning.
Definitely
do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes
or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Never
leave any fire unattended.
Report
any suspicious fires by calling 911.
Moreover,
homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and
gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs
within 15 feet of a chimney.
