FLOOD ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY

Recent heavy rainfall and runoff North of us will be entering the Florida Panhandle river systems and will cause rivers to rise rather significantly and rapidly over the next couple days and into next week. This office will be monitoring ALL RIVERS in Franklin County very closely. Franklin County is now under a Flood Warning until further notice.
If you live directly on the river’s edge, or if your home or camp site is subject to flooding due to River flooding along ANY RIVER in Franklin County, be extremely vigilant during the next couple of days and into next week as water starts to flow down the river from the North.
Residents in and near the area should continue to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood waters.
Residents living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Precautionary Measures to protect life and property should be taken as soon as possible. These include securing yard items including boats and vehicles.
Some locations along our rivers may become inaccessible. If you decide to shelter in place, be sure to make preparations for all essential needs including food, water, medication, pet needs, etc.
Do Not Drive Cars Through Flooded Areas - TURN AROUND……DON’T DROWN.
Make sure to monitor Franklin County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates along with WOYS and WFSU. Also make sure you are signed up for Alert Franklin.
