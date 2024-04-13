FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

This sweet, sweet boy is Rusty! He is
18-24 months old and appears to be a Lab crossed with something that has
feathering on legs and tail. Possibly a Golden Retriever. He is a
gentle, calm, loving guy who walks well on leash, likes other dogs and will no
doubt make an ideal family pet!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
