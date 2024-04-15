New educational signs about nesting sea turtles will soon be installed at beach access points on St. George Island.
Earlier this month the franklin county commission gave its approval to install signs at each of the 22 beach access points on St. George Island informing beachgoers of sea turtle nesting season and of local rules designed to protect the turtles and their hatchlings.
The request was made by The St George Island Sea Turtle Patrol and the Friends of the Reserve.
The metal signs will be 12 inches by 8 inches and will include information about the county’s “Leave No Trace” ordinance.
It will also remind beach goers to not use bright lights on the beach at night and for beachfront renters to turn off outside lights during nesting season.
The signs will be installed on already existing sign posts if possible, or the groups will install new posts since not all dune walkover locations have metal posts installed.
The signs should be installed by May the 1st which is the official start of Sea turtle nesting season.
