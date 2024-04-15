Monday, April 15, 2024

Wakulla County is offering a Septic Upgrade Incentive Program to help residents in certain areas of the county upgrade their septic systems

Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA)

Wakulla County Septic Upgrade Incentive Program (SUIP)

Funds for the State Fiscal Year

2023/2025

Wakulla County Septic Upgrade Incentive Program


Based on the results of a Wastewater Feasibility Analysis performed by Wakulla County, the County has developed a Septic Upgrade Incentive Program to encourage homeowners to voluntarily remediate existing conventional Onsite Sewage Treatment and Disposal Systems (OSTDS) to include nitrogen-reducing enhancements. The incentive program is intended to offset a portion of homeowner costs by providing certified septic system installers and licensed plumbers with up to $9,000.00 for the installation of enhanced nitrogen-reducing features to existing targeted areas within the County that are pre-approved by the Wakulla County Utility Department. Any costs over and above the $9,000 Grant Funds must be paid for by the homeowner.

Work Performance


All work will be bid individually and awarded to the lowest bidder and performed by Licensed Plumbers/ Licensed Septic Contractors. The contract will be between the Homeowner and the Contractor. Any costs over and above the $9,000 Grant Funds will be paid for by the homeowner. All interested persons will need to apply. Septic Applications will be available between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, EST, Monday thru Friday by calling Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC at (850) 681-3717 or via online at www.mywakulla.com. Applications can also be picked up at the following address:

Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners

3093 Crawfordville Highway

Crawfordville, Florida

 

Applications must be returned by mail to Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC at the following address:


Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC

3800 Esplanade Way, Suite 100

Tallahassee, FL 32311


All applications will be considered on a first come/first served basis. Questions regarding the Septic Upgrade Incentive Program and application process should be directed to Cheyenne Young, Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC at (850) 681- 3717.


A FAIR HOUSING/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/HANDICAP ACCESS JURISDICTION

at

