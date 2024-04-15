Wakulla County is offering a Septic Upgrade Incentive Program to help residents in certain areas of the county upgrade their septic systems

Work Performance
All work will be bid individually and awarded to the lowest bidder and performed by Licensed Plumbers/ Licensed Septic Contractors. The contract will be between the Homeowner and the Contractor. Any costs over and above the $9,000 Grant Funds will be paid for by the homeowner. All interested persons will need to apply. Septic Applications will be available between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, EST, Monday thru Friday by calling Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC at (850) 681-3717 or via online at www.mywakulla.com. Applications can also be picked up at the following address:
Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners
3093 Crawfordville Highway
Crawfordville, Florida
Applications must be returned by mail to Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC at the following address:
Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC
3800 Esplanade Way, Suite 100
Tallahassee, FL 32311
All applications will be considered on a first come/first served basis. Questions regarding the Septic Upgrade Incentive Program and application process should be directed to Cheyenne Young, Anser Advisory Consulting, LLC at (850) 681- 3717.
A FAIR HOUSING/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/HANDICAP ACCESS JURISDICTION
