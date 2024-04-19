FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Friday, April 19, 2024

Other than being stinkin’ adorable, Opie is a 4-month-old Goldendoodle mix. He is a fun-loving guy who likes other dogs and is housebroken. He is energetic so will need plenty of exercise and room to run and play!


We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






