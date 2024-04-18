Bat maternity season has now officially begun, so if you have bats in your belfry, they will have to stay there until mid-August.
Bat maternity season begins April 15th and runs through August 15th, and during those 5 months it’s illegal to block bats from their roost.
Florida is home to 13 resident bat species, including listed species such as the Florida bonneted bat.
Some bat species roost in buildings and houses and while it is illegal to harm or kill bats in Florida, it is allowed to exclude bats outside of the maternity season.
Bats cannot legally be captured or relocated.
