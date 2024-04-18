The Keep Franklin County Beautiful Organization is asking for donations to buy a bottle crushing machine.
The machine can crush bottles into sand, which can then be used for all types of things like beach restoration, filling sandbags, and even for road work.
The machine is portable so it can be taken to special events and the group is working with a bar in Apalachicola that will help them test run it.
And better yet, it keeps the bottles out of the landfill so landfill space can be used for items that can’t be recycled.
The machine will cost about 10 thousand dollars.
If you would like to make a donation, Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a 5013c non-profit group so your donations are tax deductible.
Checks can be made out to “Keep Franklin County Beautiful” at 133 Avenue C in Apalachicola.
The zip code is 32320.
The group already has an aluminum recycling effort at the Apalachicola Farmer’s Market, where people can bring their aluminum cans every two weeks.
They also have collection sites at three businesses in Apalachicola.
That earns the group 50 cents for every pound of aluminum they collect.
They hope to expand that effort to Eastpoint, Carrabelle Lanark Village, Alligator Point and St. George Island if they can get the volunteers.
If you would like to keep up with the group’s efforts and maybe help them in their work, be sure to like them on Facebook.
https://www.bottlecrusherus.com/gls20/
