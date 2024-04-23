Franklin County jiu jitsu students once again did Franklin County
proud last weekend at the New Breed Jiu Jitsu federation Spring Championship in
Jacksonville.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu in Eastpoint took 7th place out of the 59 teams that competed.
The team took 4 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 4 bronze medals.
Bayside Jiu Jitsu is just over two years old – but ranked higher than many teams that have been around for decades.
The program is growing quickly and is open to anyone who would like to give it a try – they have classes for children as young as 4.
You can find Bayside Jiu jitsu at 312 Highway 98 in Eastpoint or check out their website at www.Baysidewarrior.com
