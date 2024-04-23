If you have driven by the Franklin County Courthouse recently, you
may have noticed a portion of the front lawn is covered in pinwheels and
wondered why they are there.
The pinwheels were placed there by the local health department in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention and serve as a reminder that every child has a right to a healthy, safe and supportive environment.
“Pinwheels for Prevention” is Florida’s statewide campaign that raises awareness of child abuse prevention – it is coordinated by Prevent Child Abuse Florida, the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida and the Florida Department of Children and Families.
In 2021 Franklin, Gulf and Liberty Counties had some of the highest rates of child abuse in the state for children aged 5 to 11.
Child abuse and neglect includes abandonment, physical or emotional harm, and sexual abuse or exploitation by a parent or caretaker.
Child abuse can have a lasting negative impact on an person’s health for the rest of his or her life and children who have experienced many adverse childhood experiences are more likely to experience common adult life-threatening health conditions like obesity, heart disease and substance abuse.
If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, please call the Florida Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE (1-800-962-2873).
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
f you have driven by the Franklin County Courthouse recently, you may have noticed a portion of the front lawn is covered in pinwheels and wondered why they are there
If you have driven by the Franklin County Courthouse recently, you
may have noticed a portion of the front lawn is covered in pinwheels and
wondered why they are there.
No comments:
Post a Comment