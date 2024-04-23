The American Legion Unity Ride drove through Franklin County on Tuesday morning.
60 motorcycles and 90 participants took part in the Unity Ride this year to raise awareness and collect donations for the Project: VetRelief's Suicide Prevention Initiative.
The Florida American Legion Riders Unity Ride began Monday in Pensacola and ends on the 26th in Clearwater.
In total, the riders will travel 810 miles, stopping at American Legion posts along the way to collect donations for the cause.
The group stopped for lunch at the American Legion Post 82 in Lanark Village on Tuesday where they were presented a check for over 4100 dollars which the American Legion Post has collected through numerous fundraising events over the past year.
The Suicide Prevention Initiative says an average of 22 veterans a day commit suicide, one of the main causes in Post Traumatic Stress.
There are many forms of assistance for Post Traumatic Stress, whether it be counseling, group activities, service animals or just being in the right place at the right time.
PROJECT: VetRelief is working to establish a statewide network to help veterans and also provide financial support by sponsoring veterans through their existing programs or allowing them to expand their services.
https://projectvetrelief.org/get-involved/donate/
