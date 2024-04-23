The SGI Brewfest was held on St. George Island on Saturday
and brought in a record number of people.
The amount raised is still being counted, but last year the
event raised over 70 thousand dollars for the Franklin County Humane Society.
Not only that, but the Humane Society managed to adopt out nine dogs and puppies on the day of the festival,
which is also a record for the event.
Besides giving people a chance to try a variety of beers, it
is also a competition between breweries from around the area and around the
world.
This year 60 breweries took part; the big winner was Deep
Brewing out of Tallahassee which won Best Brewery and Best Beer awards.
Their winning beer was
the Strawberry Margarita Sublime Keylime.
Founder’s Brewery out
of Michigan came in Second, and our very own Eastpoint Beer Company snagged
third place.
This was the 7th year of the event.
The money raised through the event will now go to the humane
society to feed and house local dogs and cats until they can be adopted out to
good homes.
And the group is already planning next year's event – tickets
for the 2025 Brewfest, which will be held on April 26th, will go on
sale on Black Friday, just in time for Christmas.
