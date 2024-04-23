Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The SGI Brewfest was held on St. George Island on Saturday and brought in a record number of people

The amount raised is still being counted, but last year the event raised over 70 thousand dollars for the Franklin County Humane Society.

 

Not only that, but the Humane Society managed to adopt out nine dogs and puppies on the day of the festival, which is also a record for the event.

 

Besides giving people a chance to try a variety of beers, it is also a competition between breweries from around the area and around the world.

 

This year 60 breweries took part; the big winner was Deep Brewing out of Tallahassee which won Best Brewery and Best Beer awards.

 

Their winning beer was the Strawberry Margarita Sublime Keylime.

 

Founder’s Brewery out of Michigan came in Second, and our very own Eastpoint Beer Company snagged third place.

 

This was the 7th year of the event.

 

The money raised through the event will now go to the humane society to feed and house local dogs and cats until they can be adopted out to good homes.

 

And the group is already planning next year's event – tickets for the 2025 Brewfest, which will be held on April 26th, will go on sale on Black Friday, just in time for Christmas.





