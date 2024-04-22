SciCafé Archaeology Presentation: "Navigate Waters of Resistance"

Join us for a virtual event!
“Navigate Waters of Resistance: Studying Marronage through Underwater Archaeology at Prospect Bluff”
Thursday, April 25
3:00pm-4:00pm ET
Join the University of West Florida’s Bria Brooks to for a SciCafé webinar hosted by the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve!
Discover how archaeologists navigate the waters of resistance. This discussion will unravel the hidden narratives of Maroons—those who sought freedom from slavery in remote and often inaccessible locations. While highlighting the historical significance of Marronage in Florida, it will also showcase the methodologies and technologies employed by underwater archaeologists to unearth and preserve these submerged stories. Bria Brooks is working on her Master’s at the University of West Florida. Her research highlights the stories and legacies of Prospect Bluff’s 19th-century Maroon community.
Click below to register! After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
In 2024, our team of researchers from the University of West Florida and the Florida Public Archaeology Network will be exploring human history in the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. We are also attempting to better understand how natural and cultural impacts can affect the long term preservation of local archaeological sites, historic cemeteries, and historic structures. The intended outcome for this project is to provide local land managers with more information about how to best care for heritage resources going forward.
If you want to reach out to our project team, please feel free to get in touch:
For more information, visit our project pages:
Florida Public Archaeology Network project page
This work is sponsored by the National Estuarine Research Reserve System (NERS) Science Collaborative, which supports collaborative research that addresses coastal management problems important to the reserves. The Science Collaborative is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and managed by the University of Michigan Water Center (NA19NOS4190058).
Monday, April 22, 2024
SciCafé Archaeology Presentation: "Navigate Waters of Resistance"
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment