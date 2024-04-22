Franklin County unemployment fell slightly between February and March.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.3 percent in March, down from 3.4 percent the month before.
164 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4918.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was the same as the statewide unemployment average of 3.3 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in March, up from 2.9 percent the month before.
176 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.1 percent in March.
Liberty County unemployment was 4 percent.
