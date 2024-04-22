Monday, April 22, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

 

Hi, I'm Donna! I am a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. I am a very independent kitty who loves lounging outside in the catio and getting treats. I am affectionate but stay to myself some as well. I am in love with dogs so I would love a dog sibling! I would make a wonderful addition to almost any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!  


You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







