St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Donna! I am a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. I
am a very independent kitty who loves lounging outside in the catio and getting
treats. I am affectionate but stay to myself some as well. I am in love with
dogs so I would love a dog sibling! I would make a wonderful
addition to almost any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my
friends!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
