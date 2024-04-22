Florida is encouraging homeowners in the state to take advantage of the Florida Home Hardening Sales Tax Initiative before it ends on June 30th.
The initiative began in 2022 and offered a two-year sales tax exemption on the retail sales of impact-resistant windows, doors, and garage doors.
Overall, the Florida Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption program has saved homeowners an estimated $462.6 million during the course of the exemption period.
With hurricane season just over a month away, now is the time to fortify your home against storms while saving on sales tax.
Remember, you just have to purchase the items before June 30th to take advantage of the sales tax exemption.
Installation can happen after June the 30th.
If you strengthen your home by installing impact-resistant items you are eligible for mandatory premium savings with your homeowner’s insurance company.
