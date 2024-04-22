Begin Your Healthcare Career in Eight Weeks with GCSC’s CNA Program

~ Application deadline is Tuesday, April 30, 2024 ~
Port St. Joe, FL – Gulf Coast’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program prepares students to enter a high-demand healthcare profession in only two months. Applications are being accepted for the Summer 2024 cohort.
The program is located at the Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe. It is formatted into a hybrid model (online and in-person) to decrease student commute time and increase program efficiency.
Students completing the program will be work-ready in eight weeks after passing the state Certified Nursing Assistant exam.
“This is a great time to start our CNA program due to recent changes that will significantly benefit our future students,” shared Ms. Debbie Brzuska, Coordinator of Nursing at the Gulf/Franklin Campus. “As of July 1, 2023, the skills testing component of the certification exam was removed for CNA applicants who complete a state-approved (FBON) CNA program, such as the one here at Gulf Coast.”
Gulf Coast has also removed barriers to program entry by only requiring that CNA students apply to the College and complete the CNA Program Application. Gulf Coast State College scholarships are available for the CNA program without the requirement of completing a FAFSA.
The preferred application deadline for the Summer 2024 cohort is Tuesday, April 30, 2024, but late applications will be considered for the summer and future program start dates. For more information, please contact Ryan Walding at jwalding@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 769-1551 ext. 5522.
