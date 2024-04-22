Oil Drilling Alert/Riverpalooza/Coffee in Chattahoochee - News from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Riverpalooza 2024
Join us on May 18th for Riverpalooza, a celebration of the Apalachicola River, Bay, and Floodplain!
Kick of the day with a community, coastal cleanup sponsored by OceanAid 360. Collect trash and debris however you like – walk, grab pedal, paddle the along the shoreline, or take your motor boat out.
In the afternoon, join us at the Apalachicola Yacht Club for a celebration with music, food, and a good time with drawings for exciting adventure gear.
Music will be played throughout the day by Clayton Mathis, Chris Matechik, Flying Fish, and the Funky Taters.
