The next time you’re swimming on any of our local beaches, make sure to check the flags before jumping in.
There is a flag warning system to help keep Swimmers on safe by alert ing swimmers to the daily rip tide conditions.
The flags are located at the entrance to St. George Island as well as at many public beach access points on the island.
They are also at Alligator Point, and at the State Park on the island.
In Gulf County you will find beach flags at beaches along Cape San Blas and at the State Park there.
Ranklin County’s flags are changed daily by the Parks and recreation department; in Gulf County the flags are maintained by the South Gulf Fire Rescue.
A green flag means the risk is low – red means high risk.
A double red flag means the water is closed to public use.
And local law enforcement takes the double red flag very seriously – because you aren’t risking just your own life, you are risking the lives of first responders who might have to save you.
Franklin County has an ordinance that allows law enforcement to enforce penalties on people who go into the water when double red flags are flying.
The ordinance was approved after the death of first responder Brian Smith who drowned in 2020 while rescuing a father and son who were in very rough water while double red flags were flying.
The ordinance allows officials to issue a verbal warning for a swimmer to get out of the water under a double red flag.
If the swimmer ignores the warning, they can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
