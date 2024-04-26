Friday, April 26, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County!

You know it is going to be a good time with Dirty Little Billy performing at the first 2024 Wheels on Williams!


Make your plans to be on Williams Avenue, in downtown Port St. Joe, Florida TOMORROW, Saturday, April 27!


Wheels on Williams will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event sponsored by Sugar Shack PSJPepper's Mexican Grill and CantinaCoast2Coast Promotional, Spark's BBQ and Best American Storage - America's Mini-Storage and Office Complex!


To register your wheels please reach out to the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org. Registration is FREE.


See you there!

The Salt Air Farmers Market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of December on the promenade at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.

The Bayou Bash Inshore Fishing Tournament is always the first weekend of May - this year May 4, 2024! There are large cash payouts for redfish, trout and flounder and the ever-popular mystery fish category.


﻿Be sure to join us for Gulf County's biggest fishing event of the year! 


www.swivelsisters.org/bayoubash

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Your copy should address 3 key questions: Who am I writing for (audience)? Why should they care (benefit)? What do I want them to do (call-to-action)?


Create a great offer by adding words like "free," "personalized," "complimentary," or "customized." A sense of urgency often helps readers take action, so consider inserting phrases like "for a limited time only" or "only 7 remaining!"

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

FacebookShare This Email
 
XShare This Email
 
LinkedInShare This Email
Facebook





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment