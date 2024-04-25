Gulf Coast State college is taking applications for its certified nursing assistant program.
Certified nursing assistants give patient care under the supervision of a licensed nurse or physician.
The program takes eight weeks to complete and certified nursing assistants are in big demand right now.
And the course in being offered at the Gulf/Franklin Center in Port St. Joe, and part of the class is on-line which will save a lot of commute time.
The deadline to apply for the Summer Program is April the 30th, and classes start on August 21st.
If you would like to learn more about the course, go on-line to www.gulfcoast.edu/cna
