A Great White Shark named Keji, pinged in the Gulf of Mexico off St. George Island on Monday.
The Shark has been swimming around the Gulf for the past few months.
The 9-foot 7-inch-long great white shark, is being tracked by a research group called OCEARCH.
The male shark is still a juvenile, weighing 578 pounds.
This is the second great white shark to be tracked off St. George Island this year, the first was a 600-pound female named Rose who pinged off St. George Island in March.
You can follow Keji’s and Rose’s progress on-line at Ocearch.com.
https://www.ocearch.org/tracker/
