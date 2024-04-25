The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is updating its website to make it more functional and easier to use.
The website now integrates social media into the website and puts important and commonly used links at the top of the page so they can be more easily found.
They have also simplified the page so that most of the information is available local, without users being re-directed to other websites for information.
The Emergency Management website is a valuable resource, especially as we get closer to hurricane season.
From the site you can register for emergency alerts through the “alert franklin” service.
You can also register for special needs sheltering and sign up for evacuation assistance if you don’t have transportation of your own.
You will also find information on evacuation routes from Franklin County, flood risk maps, and you will find information on creating a disaster survival kit.
The website is https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/
