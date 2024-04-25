The
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam being
reported in the area.
The
scam calls are circulating stating that the victim’s family member or friend has
been arrested, or something similar in that nature, and that money needs to be
sent to post bond.
The
scammer poses as someone who works at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,
stating that the employee was given one call, and this is the only opportunity
to bail them out since they were not allowed to call back.
The
victim is encouraged not to tell anyone about the situation and then pressured
into sending the money via money order or gift cards.
The
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will never call you about your employee, loved
one, or friend being in jail and demand bond.
Remember,
you can’t pay a person’s bond using a gift card, and if you are being pressured
to make a quick decision the odds are that you are being scammed.
Never
provide personal information over the phone.
Never
send money or provide credit card or online account information to anyone you
do not know.
If
you get a call like this, just hang up and notify the Franklin County Sheriff’s
Office immediately.
