Thursday, April 25, 2024

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam being reported in the area.

 

The scam calls are circulating stating that the victim’s family member or friend has been arrested, or something similar in that nature, and that money needs to be sent to post bond.

 

The scammer poses as someone who works at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, stating that the employee was given one call, and this is the only opportunity to bail them out since they were not allowed to call back.

 

The victim is encouraged not to tell anyone about the situation and then pressured into sending the money via money order or gift cards.

 

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will never call you about your employee, loved one, or friend being in jail and demand bond.

 

Remember, you can’t pay a person’s bond using a gift card, and if you are being pressured to make a quick decision the odds are that you are being scammed.

 

Never provide personal information over the phone.

 

Never send money or provide credit card or online account information to anyone you do not know.

 

If you get a call like this, just hang up and notify the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately. 





