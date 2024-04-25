Thursday, April 25, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—April 25

APRIL 25, 2024

Earth Week: Climate and Fisheries

Earth Day is a time to celebrate our incredible planet. It is also a time to recognize the serious challenges ahead, especially in the face of a changing climate. We know climate change is already impacting our ocean and coastal resources. This week, we are showcasing the ways NOAA Fisheries is preparing for and responding to changing climate and ocean conditions.

Podcast: What Happened to All the Alaska Snow Crabs?

Bering-Sea-snow-crab

A few years ago, snow crab populations in Alaska collapsed. The decline of roughly 10 billion crabs hit fishermen hard and the entire industry was impacted—from distributors to processors, to consumers. In our new podcast episode, we hear how NOAA biologists cracked the case of the mysterious Alaska snow crab collapse.

Celebrating Earth Day 2024: Accelerating Our Response to Rapidly Changing Oceans

Fishing boat rainbow

Janet Coit, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries, discusses how NOAA Fisheries is accelerating our response to climate impacts on marine resources thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Unwelcome Catch: Fishermen's Stewardship Role Reeling in Marine Debris

Nate stands in front of balloons

The act of releasing balloons—deliberately or not—may seem harmless. But no matter how far they travel, balloons eventually return to Earth and wash up in our oceans, Great Lakes, and waterways. A small group of fishermen are making a big impact by catching more than just seafood on their fishing trips. They’re collecting any balloons they see while out on the water.

Reaching a Major Oyster Restoration Milestone in Virginia’s York River

Oyster planting

NOAA and partners are making great progress toward a big goal: Restoring oyster reef habitat in 10 Chesapeake Bay tributaries by 2025. It’s the world’s largest oyster restoration project! At an Earth Day 2024 event, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that work to restore oyster reefs in the York River is complete. The York River, in NOAA’s Middle Peninsula Habitat Focus Area, is the eighth tributary to be declared restored.

Highlights

NOAA Fisheries Publishes Final 2023 Recreational Fishing Catch Estimates

Fishing reel

We published our final 2023 recreational fishing catch and effort estimates for the Atlantic and Gulf Coast states and Hawaii. The data for these estimates comes from for-hire captains and recreational anglers through recreational fishing surveys. These estimates help inform stock assessments and fisheries management decisions that aim to conserve our shared marine resources while providing optimal fishing opportunities.

NOAA Fisheries Proposes Revisions to Modernize and Improve Seafood Inspection Program Procedures

steve-wilson-director-of-seafood-inspection-program

To modernize and adapt to changes in the industry, the NOAA Fisheries Office of International Affairs, Trade, and Commerce proposed revisions to the implementing regulations of the Seafood Inspection Program. Comments on the proposed revisions are due by May 28, 2024.

Commerce Secretary Announces Fishery Resource Disaster Determinations for Multiple Salmon Fisheries In Washington and Alaska

iStock-coho-salmon-washington

The Secretary of Commerce has determined that a commercial fishery failure due to a fishery resource disaster occurred for multiple fisheries between 2021 and 2022 in Alaska and Washington. This positive determination makes these fisheries eligible for disaster assistance.

NOAA Fisheries Announces Issuance of Final Incidental Take Rule for Gulf of Mexico

NOAA Fisheries issued a final Marine Mammal Protection Act Incidental Take Rule related to geophysical surveys on the outer continental shelf in the Gulf of Mexico.

Alaska

Entangled Humpback Whale Near Unalaska Successfully Cut Free

750x500-AKR-City-of-Unalaska-drone-image

A humpback whale was entangled in fishing gear in Iliuliuk Bay, near the Port of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Thanks to the efforts of NOAA, partners, and local trained volunteers, it was successfully cut free.

NOAA Fisheries Denies Request for Emergency Action on Bering Sea Chinook Salmon Bycatch

750x500-AKR-Salmon-Chinook

NOAA Fisheries denied a request for emergency action to institute a cap of zero on Chinook salmon bycatch in the Bering Sea pollock fishery. The petition did not meet the criteria necessary for emergency action.

West Coast

NOAA Partners to Remove Kellogg Dam, Providing Passage for Threatened Chinook, Coho, and Steelhead

2000x1333-Kellogg-NOAA-Jodie-1

This project will benefit migratory fish, increase the safety and resiliency of transportation infrastructure, and create educational and recreational opportunities for the community in Milwaukie, Oregon.

Video: Welcome to Salmon Country—California’s Central Valley

scott-hambleton-fishing

The Central Valley has a rich salmon culture. Join us as we talk with community members and learn how they connect with Central Valley salmon.

Southeast

Louisiana Dolphin Shot Dead

dead dolphin

On March 13, we received a report of a dead bottlenose dolphin on West Mae’s Beach in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. A necropsy revealed multiple bullets lodged in the dolphin’s brain, spinal cord, and heart. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the death and we are asking the public for any information about who may have been involved. We are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Photos: 2024 Bottom Trawl Survey

3600x2070-2024-spring-bts-beardfish-nefsc

The Northeast Bottom Trawl Survey reached a huge milestone in the fall of 2023—it turned 60 years old! To continue celebrating this milestone, scientists from the Northeast Fisheries Science Center shared photos of some of the things they experienced during the 2024 survey season.

Proposed Incidental Harassment Authorization for the Vineyard Wind Offshore Wind Project

NOAA Fisheries is publishing a notice of proposed incidental harassment authorization, pursuant to the Marine Mammal Protection Act, to authorize the incidental harassment of marine mammals related to the Vineyard Wind Offshore Wind Project Phase 2 within the Massachusetts Wind Energy Area. We’re seeking public comment on the proposed authorization. We have preliminarily determined the take authorized under the authorization will have a negligible impact on all affected marine mammal species and stocks. The public comment period will be open until May 23, 2024.

Upcoming Deadlines

April 25: Deadline for Public Comment on Proposed Rule for Updating and Clarifying Provisions of the Magnuson-Stevens Act

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

May 2: Applications due for the Young Fishermen’s Career Development Projects competition

May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 23: Comments due for Proposed Incidental Harassment Authorization for the Vineyard Wind Offshore Wind Project

May 27: Applications for attendance due for the 2024 Marine Resource Education Program Southeast Workshop

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

May 28: Comments due for proposed changes to Seafood Inspection Program procedures

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award 

Upcoming Events

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

June 4–6: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting 

June 6–11: North Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 6–13: Pacific Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 10–14: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–28: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 24–27: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

June 25: Educator Workshop: Mid-Atlantic Climate Change Education Conference

June 25–27: New England Fishery Management Council June 2024 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

