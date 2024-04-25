The 21st Annual Kingfish Shootout will be held in June and is now looking for sponsors.
The kingfish shootout was founded by Jimmie Crowder, in honor of his daughter, Lisa Crowder, who lost her battle with leukemia in 2002.
Since then, The Crowder family has invested countless hours supporting the efforts to find a cure.
Jimmie founded the Kingfish Shootout tournament in 2003 to help fund the fight against this disease and improve the lives of those affected by leukemia and has donated over $1.2 million dollars to the Leukemia Research Foundation in the past 20 years.
Last year over 85 boats and over 450 fishermen took part, raising 86 thousand dollars for Leukemia research.
The tournament is a non-profit event, so any gift, sponsorship, advertising, or time donated is greatly appreciated.
Sponsorships range from just 20 dollars to support the cause, to 5000 dollars for a gold sponsorship which allows you to enter a team in the tournament and gets you advertising.
The tournament has a guaranteed payout of 22 thousand dollars, with a 5000-dollar prize for the biggest kingfish, 3000 dollars for the biggest snapper and 2000 dollars for the biggest Spanish mackerel.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at C-Quarters Marina in Carrabelle.
For more information go to www.c-quartersmarina.com
