Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight


MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

As a third-generation family business with decades of combined experience, Rish Real Estate Group offers extensive knowledge of the Florida Gulf Coast real estate market.


Whether you’re searching for your dream home or preparing to sell your current home, look no further than Rish Real Estate Group. Their experienced team specializes in Forgotten Coast real estate.


Only someone with local market knowledge, industry experience, and a love of the area can really help you find the right property for the right price or market your property . At Rish Real Estate Group they don’t just help people buy and sell homes here. The love of the area is what inspires them to ensure every client is treated with the utmost care and attention during their real estate process.


Contact them today and get started.


Rish Real Estate Group

155 West Highway 98, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-9600

info@rishrealestategroup.com

www.rishrealestategroup.com

Donnie's Total Pride Pest Control offers solutions to all of your most pressing pest issues, including spiders, rats, and more!

No matter the type of pest or time of year, their staff is trained to identify the right treatment to eliminate your pest problem and keep it from coming back!

Contact them today !

 

Donnie's Total Pride Pest Control

324 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-8720

Dtppc.inc@gmail.com


H&R Block offers payroll, and business consulting services, consumer tax software, and online tax preparation/electronic filing in Port St. Joe, Florida.


Need help from their experts? No worries. Visit their office located in the Piggly Wiggly Shopping Centre, at 143 W Hwy 98 and make your appointment today!


H&R Block

143 W HWY 98 Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 227-1558

www.hrblock.com/tax-offices/local/florida-tax-preparation/port-saint-joe-tax-professionals

