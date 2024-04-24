Recreational harvest of snook for Florida’s west coast will close May 1
The recreational harvest of snook in the Panhandle, Big Bend, Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor and Southwest management regions will close May 1. The recreational harvest season will reopen Sept. 1, in the Panhandle, Big Bend, Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay regions. The recreational harvest season will reopen Oct. 1, in the Charlotte Harbor and Southwest regions. This includes all Florida state and inland waters as well as adjacent federal waters within each management region.
These regions and regulations are part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) holistic management approach for Florida's most popular inshore fisheries. Through this approach, seven metrics are used to evaluate the fishery by region, adding a holistic perspective to management decisions and allowing the FWC to be more responsive to regional concerns. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Snook.
Panhandle
Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.
Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.
Bag limit: One fish per person per day.
Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.
Boundaries: The western boundary is at the Florida-Alabama border and the region extends to the eastern coastal boundary at 84°20.800ꞌ west longitude in Franklin County near Alligator Point. Includes all inland waters of the counties named and colored yellow on the map. Does not include all waters of the Ochlockonee Bay, the Ochlockonee River and its tributaries.
Big Bend
Open season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.
Closed season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.
Bag limit: One fish per person per day.
Slot limit: 28–33 inches total length.
Boundaries: The western coastal boundary is at 84°20.800ꞌ west longitude in Franklin County near Alligator Point. The region extends east and south to Fred Howard Park, near the border of Pasco and Pinellas counties. Includes all waters of the Ochlockonee, Withlacoochee and Anclote rivers and their tributaries. This region also includes all inland waters of the counties named and colored yellow on the map.
