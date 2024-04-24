Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Red Grouper

For Immediate Release
April 24, 2024
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with red grouper in the Gulf of Mexico. The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening. A scientific stock assessment of red grouper is currently underway. The information you provide through our Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the red grouper stock.
Please submit your responses to our:
Fisherman Feedback tool for red grouper
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, on May 24, 2024.
Thank you for taking the time to enhance our understanding of red grouper in the Gulf. Contact gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org if you have any questions.
