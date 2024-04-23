Wakulla County Veterans Services Workshop

The Wakulla County Veterans Services Office will host a Veterans Workshop on April 26, 20234, at 131 Rose Street, Sopchoppy, Florida 32358, from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
The Veterans Services Office is hosting the Veterans Workshop to improve communication with and hear directly from veterans.
Veterans are welcome to hear updates from the Veterans Services Officer, ask questions, and provide feedback on VA Services.
If you have any questions, please call Winston Murphy at (850) 926-0919 ext. 751.
Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or by email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com.
