Gulf of Mexico Greater Amberjack Recreational Fishing Season Reopens May 1-31, 2024

Key Message:
NOAA Fisheries reminds recreational fishermen that the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack recreational fishing season reopens 12:01 a.m., local time, on May 1, 2024, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 1, 2024.
What this Means:
- The current recreational fishing season for greater amberjack is August 1 through October 31 and May 1 through 31 as set by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and implemented by NOAA Fisheries.
- Recreational greater amberjack has an accountability measure that the fishing season will be closed when the annual catch target is met or projected to be met.
- On June 29, 2023, NOAA Fisheries set a recreational greater amberjack fishing season of August 1 through August 25, 2023, based on projections that the annual catch target would be met at that time.
- Preliminary landings indicate that the recreational greater amberjack annual catch target has not been met and is not projected to be met.
- NOAA Fisheries is currently working on rulemaking that would change the recreational fishing season to September 1 to October 31. However, this rulemaking will not be effective before May 1, 2024.
- Therefore, the recreational fishing season will reopen May 1, 2024.
- The recreational fishing season for greater amberjack will close again during its second seasonal closure, starting June 1, 2024.
No comments:
Post a Comment