Gulf of Mexico Greater Amberjack Recreational Fishing Season Reopens May 1-31, 2024

The following is provided to our readers as a courtesy. Please note: the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council took final action on a Framework action to change the fall recreational season opening to September 1 in place of the August 1 opening that is currently effective. That Framework action is currently awaiting approval and implementation and may be in place before the fall season begins so, we anticipate recreational greater amberjack season to be open in May and again September - October in 2024.

ISSUE DATE: April 10, 2024                                              

FB24-022         

CONTACT: Gulf of Mexico Branch; 727-824-5305.

Key Message:

NOAA Fisheries reminds recreational fishermen that the Gulf of Mexico greater amberjack recreational fishing season reopens 12:01 a.m., local time, on May 1, 2024, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 1, 2024. 

 

What this Means:

  • The current recreational fishing season for greater amberjack is August 1 through October 31 and May 1 through 31 as set by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and implemented by NOAA Fisheries.
  • Recreational greater amberjack has an accountability measure that the fishing season will be closed when the annual catch target is met or projected to be met. 
  • On June 29, 2023, NOAA Fisheries set a recreational greater amberjack fishing season of August 1 through August 25, 2023, based on projections that the annual catch target would be met at that time. 
  • Preliminary landings indicate that the recreational greater amberjack annual catch target has not been met and is not projected to be met.
  • NOAA Fisheries is currently working on rulemaking that would change the recreational fishing season to September 1 to October 31. However, this rulemaking will not be effective before May 1, 2024. 
  • Therefore, the recreational fishing season will reopen May 1, 2024. 
  • The recreational fishing season for greater amberjack will close again during its second seasonal closure, starting June 1, 2024.


