Volunteers in Lanark Village will soon get some lasting recognition.
The Franklin County Commission approved a request this month to allow engraved bricks to be placed around a small monument at Gene Sewell Park in Lanark Village.
The small park is on Parker Avenue; it was named after Gene Sewell in 2012, for all of her volunteer efforts in making Lanark Village a better place.
There is a small monument in the park dedicated to Frank Arndt where the Lanark Village Association would like to place a number of engraved bricks recognizing longtime hard-working volunteers in the Lanark Village Community.
The Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department will help place the bricks, if their help is needed.
The Franklin County Commission approved a request this month to allow engraved bricks to be placed around a small monument at Gene Sewell Park in Lanark Village.
The small park is on Parker Avenue; it was named after Gene Sewell in 2012, for all of her volunteer efforts in making Lanark Village a better place.
There is a small monument in the park dedicated to Frank Arndt where the Lanark Village Association would like to place a number of engraved bricks recognizing longtime hard-working volunteers in the Lanark Village Community.
The Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department will help place the bricks, if their help is needed.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment