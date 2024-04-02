Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Sharks now live in New York

Don't Forget to Join us!
We are thrilled to invite you to an evening of awe and wonder as we welcome the esteemed marine biologist Jack Rudloe to shed light on the mesmerizing world of the Electric Ray!
But that's not all! Amp up your culinary experience with a delectable Shrimp Boil during the event! Indulge in the succulent flavors of freshly cooked shrimp while basking in the glow of knowledge about the Electric Ray.
RSVP now on Facebook to secure your spot and immerse yourself in the mysteries of the deep!
Please note that there will be a charge for general admission to this event.
No comments:
Post a Comment