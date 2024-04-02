Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Gulf Specimen Marine Lab Sharks now live in New York

Our Sharks have moved!

We are thrilled to share a remarkable milestone in our ongoing commitment to marine conservation and animal welfare. Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is excited to announce the successful transfer of three adult nurse sharks to the prestigious New York Aquarium. This achievement marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide the best possible care for our marine inhabitants while fostering collaboration within the conservation community.

This achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support and dedication of our AmeriCorps members. Their hard work and expertise played a crucial role in ensuring a safe and smooth transfer for these majestic creatures. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each member of our AmeriCorps team for their tireless efforts and unwavering passion for marine life conservation.

We would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the New York Aquarium and their staff William Hana and Jasmine Crowell, for welcoming these nurse sharks into their facility. Their commitment to providing a spacious and enriching environment for marine animals aligns perfectly with our vision of ensuring the well-being and happiness of our beloved creatures. The partnership between Gulf Specimen Marine Lab and the New York Aquarium exemplifies the power of collaboration in advancing marine conservation efforts.

At Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, we always prioritize the welfare of our animals above all else. Moving these nurse sharks to a larger facility like the New York Aquarium allows them to thrive in an environment that meets their specific needs and provides ample space for natural behaviors. Our dedication to providing the highest standard of care remains unwavering, and we are excited to continue making positive strides for marine life conservation.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey, from our dedicated staff and volunteers to our loyal members and donors. Together, we can create a brighter future for our oceans and the magnificent creatures that call them home.

A Snippet from the Transfer!

Don't Forget to Join us!

We are thrilled to invite you to an evening of awe and wonder as we welcome the esteemed marine biologist Jack Rudloe to shed light on the mesmerizing world of the Electric Ray! 

 But that's not all! Amp up your culinary experience with a delectable Shrimp Boil during the event! Indulge in the succulent flavors of freshly cooked shrimp while basking in the glow of knowledge about the Electric Ray.

 RSVP now on Facebook to secure your spot and immerse yourself in the mysteries of the deep!

Please note that there will be a charge for general admission to this event.


Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
Facebook  Twitter  Instagram

Our Company | Contact Us | FAQs | Privacy Policy





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment