The Odyssey of the Minds teams from the Franklin County School and from Port St. Joe High School did themselves proud this weekend at the 2024 Florida Odyssey of the Mind Tournament at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition for students.
Teams select a problem, create a solution, and then present their solution in a competition against other teams.
Dozens of teams from around Florida competed for the title of state Champion in various divisions – Port St. Joe came in first in their division, Franklin County’s team tied for second in their division, which means both teams can now compete at the 2024 World Finals.
The World Finals will be held May 21st through the 24th, at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
